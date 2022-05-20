Advertisement

South Beloit mom donates 120 gallons of breast milk

By donating to other moms in need of milk, she feels it is the ‘breast’ option during the shortage.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local woman heard about the formula shortage and knows lawmakers are looking for ways to combat the nationwide problem, but she decided to help in a different way- determined to make sure other moms have a milk source.

Mother of two, Tiffany Schwager, discovered a Facebook group called “Human Milk for Human Babies” at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since May 2020, Schwager has been pumping every day, four times a day and recently totaled 120 gallons of breast milk.

“I don’t feel like a lot of moms know that is an option that’s even out there because when I first started donating I had no clue what to do with my milk,” said Schwager.

She has one long standing client in Roscoe, Ill. who she’s been in contact with for months- gifting the client with as much as 200 bags of milk.

Schwager says she has no interest incharging her clients, only asking to be provided with re-useable milk bags in return.

“I don’t feel like a lot of moms know that is an option that’s even out there because when I first started donating I had no clue what to do with my milk.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not every panhandler on the street is in need of money. Some are in it to scam residents out of...
Man nearly becomes latest victim of gas scam
Hacker types on keyboard
Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office scammed out of $76k
A patient in a hospital bed.
Winnebago County moves to high community level of COVID-19
The Rockford City Council approved the sale of the Barber Coleman Campus in October 2021.
Rockford’s Barber-Colman campus: the next big project downtown
The market opens May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
City issues travel advisory, State Street closed Friday

Latest News

Rain for Saturday in spots
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 5/20/2022
Existing records can impede on finding a job or housing, and even getting an education.
State lawmaker offers second chances with free legal assitance
City leaders say these workdays connect the most negatively affected neighborhoods through...
Rockford’s neighborhood cleanup initiative enters second phase
Luther College Nordic Choir of Decorah, IA.
Luther College Nordic Choir sings their way to Rockford