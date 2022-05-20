Rockford’s neighborhood cleanup initiative enters second phase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford has been teaming up with dozens of local organizations to refresh and restore select neighborhoods.

Over the next few months, the initiative will focus on six neighborhoods needing community resources and impacted by crime. June’s cleanup destination is by North Horsman St., Whitman St., Woodlawn Ave. and Locust St.

These workdays connect the most negatively affected residents by bringing resources to their doorsteps, including energy assistance programs, smoke detector installation and health resources. Volunteers with the neighborhood cleanup also assist with pothole repairs and tree trimming.

Mayor Tom McNamara says it’s a chance to show residents the services available to them that they may not know about.

“We literally had people opening up their windows just saying thank you. We appreciate you out here cleaning it up and then you see other neighbors actually out here picking up their own yards. It gets contagious,” says McNamara.

As part of the initiative to improve the quality of life for residents, the American Red Cross of Northern Illinois will install smoke alarms in several homes as part of its nationwide “Sound the Alarm” program.

“Smoke detectors help people get out, help the fire department get in there quicker. They are saving more property because of smoke detectors but mostly they are saving the lives of loved ones and family pets. Smoke detectors save lives. That’s why we are out here,” says volunteer Kate Rehak.

The America Red Cross says a functional smoke alarm can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50%. This past week the organization installed almost 230 smoke alarms in Rochelle and helped almost 15 people impacted by house fires. It previously helped get another local family to safety.

“There was a young girl living there, the daughter, who was upstairs and she heard the alarm. She went down and got her sister out, got her parents out and saved their lives. It was all because volunteers, we didn’t do it but someone like us weeks before had installed some smoke alarms,” says volunteer Scott Suma.

University of Illinois school of medicine students went door to door Friday in the impacted neighborhood to provide free health screenings.

Friday’s neighborhood workday is the second of six workdays. The next workday will be Friday, June 17 in the area bordered by Winnebago St., Whitman St., N. Court St. and Locust St.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.