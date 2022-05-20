More than 40k new cases of coronavirus in Illinois last week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 40,193 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 56 deaths since May 13.

IDPH is reporting more than 3.2 million cases, including 33,761 deaths, in 102 counties across the state since March 2020.

The CDC reported that following eight Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level; Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago in the northern part of the state; and Champaign, Ford, Peoria and Tazewell in central Illinois.

At the high community level, the CDC recommends that all people wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. Those at risk of severe outcomes should consider avoiding indoor activities in public places, have a plan for rapid testing and talk to their healthcare provider about individual precautions.

State health officials are stressing the following precautions for those who are at high risk for serious illness:

Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on recommended booster shots to protect yourself, your loved ones and friends.

If you are in an area with rising COVID-19 infections , wear a mask if entering indoor spaces with other people present and consider avoiding large gatherings.

Stick to well-ventilated areas if you are not wearing a mask indoors around other people.

If you feel flu-like symptoms, isolate and stay home from work and social gatherings; and obtain a test as quickly as possible.

If you test positive, talk to your healthcare provider immediately.

Communicate positive test results with any persons you have been in close contact within two days of testing positive.

Continue to wash hands and cover coughs and sneezes.

