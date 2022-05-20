Advertisement

Mobile disaster response facility shown off in Rockford

Organizers say the mobile unit is very versatile and can be used in many different emergencies and scenarios when needed.
Northwest Illinois Preparedness and Response Coalition showed off its fully-equipped disaster response mobile facility on Thursday.
Northwest Illinois Preparedness and Response Coalition showed off its fully-equipped disaster response mobile facility on Thursday.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northwest Illinois Preparedness and Response Coalition gave Rockford residents a chance to see its mobile disaster response facility.

The 1,900-square foot mobile unit was set up in the EMS lot near the Mercyhealth Javon Bea hospital on Rockton Avenue Thursday. The facility features oxygen tanks, first aid supplies and other items needed in case of a disaster.

Organizers say the mobile unit is very versatile and can be used in many different emergencies and scenarios when needed.

“This facility is a disaster response facility, it’s really meant to treat patients out in the field like to be at a special event, it could be a mass casualty incident and I think the most unique thing about this facility is that is can be set up in different configurations to match the disaster,” said coordinator Nick Jupin.

Hospital representatives say they’ve been working to diversify their emergency preparedness services and resources.

“We’ve had response capabilities from the Asper grant for more than 20 years, but recently we’ve ben starting to re-evaluate what our goals and our capabilities should be. This is a collaborative effort between multiple disciplines including health departments, hospitals, long-term care agencies, really to work together to figure out what were the needs of the community when it comes to response capabilities,” said Dr. Matt Smetana, Regional Hospital Coordinating Center Medical Director.

