Advertisement

Man charged with capital murder after police find 2 dead women inside apartment

According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a...
According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A man in Texas has been charged with capital murder after police found two dead women inside his apartment.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said Jason Lara, 37, has been charged with murder.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.

Upon investigation, detectives identified Lara as the suspect. On Wednesday, Lara was located by police and taken into custody without incident.

Lara was charged with capital murder and taken to the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm with a $50,000 bond.

Police did not publicly identify the victims, nor provide further details about their deaths. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not every panhandler on the street is in need of money. Some are in it to scam residents out of...
Man nearly becomes latest victim of gas scam
Hacker types on keyboard
Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office scammed out of $76k
A patient in a hospital bed.
Winnebago County moves to high community level of COVID-19
The Rockford City Council approved the sale of the Barber Coleman Campus in October 2021.
Rockford’s Barber-Colman campus: the next big project downtown
The market opens May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
City issues travel advisory, State Street closed Friday

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Final-hour rally yanks Wall Street from edge of bear market
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
Road rage incident caught on camera in Florida
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists
Engineering Pathway students hit the water Friday with a fun way to end the school year.
Engineering students race cardboard canoes for capstone