Luther College Nordic Choir sings their way to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Luther College Nordic Choir will make an anticipated stop in Rockford next week.

Celebrating it’s 75th Anniversary, the choir performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 and will be hosted by Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 3300 Rural Street. An inaugural performance is scheduled the night before in Eau Claire, Wis.

Audience members will have a chance to hear “Alleluia” by Randall Thompson and “Lost in the Night” arranged by F. Melius Christiansen as well as new music including “The Gift to Sing” by Gregory Berg, commissioned by the Luther College Class of 1970, and “I Won’t Forget” by Zachary L. Moore.

“I Won’t Forget” was commissioned by the Studt Family of Eau Claire, Wis., in memory of Rachel Studt ‘89 who recently passed away from rare, young onset dementia. Rachel’s husband, Larry, wrote the lyrics, and their daughter, Laurel ‘22, a member of the Nordic Choir, will perform the song alongside her peers. “I Won’t Forget” premiered at the American Choral Directors Association Midwest convention in Chicago in February.

“I would say it’s a very reflective piece,” said Laurel. “It’s a lot about dealing with trials and tribulations of an illness which a lot of people had to go through during the pandemic. Our situation wasn’t specifically related to COVID, but it’s a very emotional piece, just reflecting on the difficulty of the pandemic, not being able to see the people we love and being in that kind of isolation. But it does end up in wrapping up with just being grateful for all of the memories that we’ve been able to make over these past years and the time we get with our loved ones.”

Performances have been described as “thrilling,” “breathtaking” and “rock-solid in intonation and rhythmic clarity.”

Nordic Choir is Luther’s principal touring choir in a choral program including three upper-class mixed touring choirs and two first-year choirs. While honoring the Lutheran choral tradition, the group explores new and innovative works across all styles and genres.

Since 2017, the choir has been under the direction of Andrew Last, associate professor of music and director of choral activities.

“After a year with no opportunity to tour, Nordic Choir is excited to share music with audiences around the Midwest,” said Last. “As we celebrate the 75-year history of this ensemble, the concert program promises to include something for those who wish to celebrate the past and for those who look forward to the future!”

There is no cost to attend the concert, although freewill donations will be collected.

