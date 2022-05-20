Advertisement

Engineering students race cardboard canoes for capstone

Engineering Pathway students hit the water Friday with a fun way to end the school year.
Engineering Pathway students hit the water Friday with a fun way to end the school year.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from Rockford Public Schools 205 finished the year with a unique culmination Friday.

The annual Cardboard Canoe Race is a chance for students to design, engineer and build a canoe out of cardboard and duct tape. Students are judged on presentation and design notes followed by a race across the water.

Despite the weather, Engineering Pathway students from five area high schools launched their cardboard canoes around 11 a.m. at Levings Lake in Rockford.

