Boone County Community Foundation awards $86,100 in scholarships

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - 28 Boone County graduates are one step closer to an affordable education thanks to scholarships from the Boone County Foundation. More than $81,000 was awarded to outgoing seniors and current college students from North Boone, Belvidere and Belvidere North high schools.

Some of the honorees were first-time recipients, while others have had their funding renewed thanks to generous donors who established the scholarships. Several of the scholarships are targeted towards specific career interests like teaching and business or support specific academic pathways such as attending community college.

More information about current scholarships can be found here. Anyone interested in giving can contact The Boone County Foundation to inquire about donations.

A complete list of scholarships and recipients can be found below. Congratulations, students!

Wilbur and William Cummings Memorial Education Scholarship:

Faith Bartz

Emma Marten

Crystal Sotelo

Sarah Vallee

Wilbur and William Cummings Renewal Scholarship:

Steven Grabowski

Jessica Ochoa

Allison White

Alaina Coen

Tate Bauman

Abigail Houk

Paige Stolp

Bob & Betty Edwards Memorial Scholarship:

Payton Korst

Kourtney Olsen

JoAnne & Warren Emry Scholarship:

Tate Bauman

Jazmine Guzman

Dave Graham Memorial Education Scholarship:

Christian Rodriguez-Hernandez

Sarah Vallee

Hugh K. and Alice Iles Funderburg Scholarship Fund:

Brian Flaherty

Brandon Massman

Emma Walberg

Hugh K and Alice Iles Funderburg Renewal Scholarship:

Noah Anderson

Carter Huff

Margery Hinrichs Scholarship Fund:

Kaden Finnestad

Aiden Krup

Grace Reza

Jadyn Vail

NBFPD #3 Fireman’s Association Jake Schoepski Memorial Scholarship:

Jenna Poole

Riley Rankin

