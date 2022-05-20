Boone County Community Foundation awards $86,100 in scholarships
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - 28 Boone County graduates are one step closer to an affordable education thanks to scholarships from the Boone County Foundation. More than $81,000 was awarded to outgoing seniors and current college students from North Boone, Belvidere and Belvidere North high schools.
Some of the honorees were first-time recipients, while others have had their funding renewed thanks to generous donors who established the scholarships. Several of the scholarships are targeted towards specific career interests like teaching and business or support specific academic pathways such as attending community college.
More information about current scholarships can be found here. Anyone interested in giving can contact The Boone County Foundation to inquire about donations.
A complete list of scholarships and recipients can be found below. Congratulations, students!
Wilbur and William Cummings Memorial Education Scholarship:
Faith Bartz
Emma Marten
Crystal Sotelo
Sarah Vallee
Wilbur and William Cummings Renewal Scholarship:
Steven Grabowski
Jessica Ochoa
Allison White
Alaina Coen
Tate Bauman
Abigail Houk
Paige Stolp
Bob & Betty Edwards Memorial Scholarship:
Payton Korst
Kourtney Olsen
JoAnne & Warren Emry Scholarship:
Tate Bauman
Jazmine Guzman
Dave Graham Memorial Education Scholarship:
Christian Rodriguez-Hernandez
Sarah Vallee
Hugh K. and Alice Iles Funderburg Scholarship Fund:
Brian Flaherty
Brandon Massman
Emma Walberg
Hugh K and Alice Iles Funderburg Renewal Scholarship:
Noah Anderson
Carter Huff
Margery Hinrichs Scholarship Fund:
Kaden Finnestad
Aiden Krup
Grace Reza
Jadyn Vail
NBFPD #3 Fireman’s Association Jake Schoepski Memorial Scholarship:
Jenna Poole
Riley Rankin
