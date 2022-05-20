6 students awarded Howard D. Colman Scholarship at historic campus
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Howard D. Colman Scholarship Reception was held Thursday night on the historic grounds of the Barber-Colman factory campus.
Six students were honored by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois as 2022 Howard D. Colman Scholarship Program recipients. Several members of the Colman family, direct descendants of Howard Colman, attended the event to celebrate with this year’s recipients:
Sreyansh Mamidi, Illinois Math and Science Academy ‘21, 2022 Howard D. Colman Scholar
Puranjay Gupta, Auburn HS ‘22, recipient
Ryan Barrack, Pecatonica HS ‘22, recipient
Hannah Jacobson, Winnebago HS ‘22, recipient
Ryan Anderson, Hononegah HS ’22, recipient
Elizabeth Rothermel, Durand HS ‘21, honorarium
