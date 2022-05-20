Advertisement

6 students awarded Howard D. Colman Scholarship at historic campus

Community Foudnation of Northern Illinois awards six area high school students with scholarships.
Community Foudnation of Northern Illinois awards six area high school students with scholarships.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Howard D. Colman Scholarship Reception was held Thursday night on the historic grounds of the Barber-Colman factory campus.

Six students were honored by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois as 2022 Howard D. Colman Scholarship Program recipients. Several members of the Colman family, direct descendants of Howard Colman, attended the event to celebrate with this year’s recipients:

Sreyansh Mamidi, Illinois Math and Science Academy ‘21, 2022 Howard D. Colman Scholar

Puranjay Gupta, Auburn HS ‘22, recipient

Ryan Barrack, Pecatonica HS ‘22, recipient

Hannah Jacobson, Winnebago HS ‘22, recipient

Ryan Anderson, Hononegah HS ’22, recipient

Elizabeth Rothermel, Durand HS ‘21, honorarium

From Left: Charles Colman, Sandy and Jack Tower, Julie Colman-Brown, Adam Brown, Jenny...
From Left: Charles Colman, Sandy and Jack Tower, Julie Colman-Brown, Adam Brown, Jenny Tower-Thompson and Emmett Thompson.(Community Foundation of Northern Illinois)

