Advertisement

5- to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health has approved COVID-19 booster shots for children 5 to...
The Illinois Department of Public Health has approved COVID-19 booster shots for children 5 to 11 years old.
By Mike Miletich
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has informed vaccine providers across the state that they should be prepared to give COVID-19 booster shots to 5- to 11-year-olds. This comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended the Pfizer booster dose at least five months after children in that age group complete their initial series of Pfizer shots.

“We encourage every parent or guardian of children 5 and older to consider a booster vaccination for their eligible child,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “If your children have not yet received their primary dose, it’s not too late to start now.”

Tokars said everyone eligible for COVID-19 vaccination should be taking the opportunity to get vaccinated and boosted as cases are rising across the state. The CDC reported Thursday that more than 4.8 million children ages 5 to 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started. 15,000 children in that age group have been hospitalized due to COVID-related illness and over 180 have died.

While COVID-19 tends to be less severe for children than adults, health care experts said the omicron variant caused more kids to become sick and hospitalized. IDPH noted that children may also experience long COVID syndrome even if they have mild symptoms.

“These vaccines, which were authorized for children in November 2021, help protect children from both serious complications and long COVID syndrome,” IDPH officials stated.

More than 22 million vaccines have been given to 5- to 11-year-olds in Illinois. IDPH reports more than 40% of those children have received at least one dose and more than 36% are fully vaccinated.

Federal authorities are still considering whether they will authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not every panhandler on the street is in need of money. Some are in it to scam residents out of...
Man nearly becomes latest victim of gas scam
Hacker types on keyboard
Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office scammed out of $76k
The Rockford City Council approved the sale of the Barber Coleman Campus in October 2021.
Rockford’s Barber-Colman campus: the next big project downtown
A patient in a hospital bed.
Winnebago County moves to high community level of COVID-19
Family mourns the loss of 21-year-old Mahogany Smith shot to death on Seminary St.
Family and friends of woman shot to death in Rockford want justice

Latest News

Northwest Illinois Preparedness and Response Coalition showed off its fully-equipped disaster...
Mobile disaster response facility shown off in Rockford
The mobile health unit offers a variety of services for its patients at no cost, including...
UW Health SwedishAmerican reveals mobile health unit
Community Foudnation of Northern Illinois awards six area high school students with scholarships.
6 students awarded Howard D. Colman Scholarship at historic campus
28 well deserving recipients from Boone County high schools were awarded more than $81,000 in...
Boone County Community Foundation awards $86,100 in scholarships
Hacker types on keyboard
Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office scammed out of $76k