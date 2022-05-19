Advertisement

Winnebago County moves to high community level of COVID-19

A patient in a hospital bed.
A patient in a hospital bed.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced Thursday that the region will move from moderate to high community level of COVID-19.

“To protect yourself, your family, and community, take the recommended actions to prevent COVID-19 based on community level. This phase of the pandemic emphasizes self-care.” said Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator for the Winnebago County Health Department.

At high community level, the public can take the following actions to prevent the spread of the virus:

  • Wear A Mask while in public indoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease, should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask or a respirator.
  • Avoid Crowded Indoor Settings. Stay Up-To-Date On COVID-19 Vaccines by being vaccinated and getting your booster shots when eligible.
  • Know Your Risk and Plan Ahead. Those at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should talk to their healthcare provider and have a plan for possible treatment options if they become ill with COVID-19.
  • Consider asking indoor contact to self-test to detect infection before getting together.

“Due to the High Community Level of COVID-19, all individuals regardless of vaccination status are strongly encouraged to wear masks when in public indoor settings,” says Martell. “If you test positive for COVID-19 contact your healthcare provider right away to see if treatment options are right for you, even if you currently have mild symptoms. Let’s work together to have a safe, healthy, and fun summer.”

