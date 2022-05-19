Winnebago County CASA looking for volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Everyday, a child somewhere in the United State becomes a victim of abuse or neglect, and Winnebago County is no exception.

Advocates who serve those children are volunteers, who make up a program called WCASA (Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocates). According to their website, children with volunteers are more likely to be adopted, half as likely to reenter foster care, and substantially less likely to need long term foster care.

“It gives me a purpose,” said WCASA Volunteer Joanne Lewis.

Lewis has been advocating for children with WCASA for the past four years. She says her commitment is simple.

“It’s important to me,” said Lewis. “Especially when it comes to the safety of a child.”

But Court Appointed Special Advocates in Winnebago County say they’re stretched thin, as they face a giant need for volunteers.

“They don’t have their parents to be there by their sides,” said WCASA Executive Director John Papiernik. “Because their parents are the reason they’re in this predicament.”

WCASA Leaders say there are one thousand kids in the area waiting for an available volunteer to advocate on their behalf.

“Child abuse and neglect are not going anywhere,” said Papiernik. “So if we don’t ban together as a community, it’s just going to keep happening and getting worse.”

That is why Papiernik, re-imagines the vision for WCASA, in an effort to convince people to become that key lifeline, for children who are victims of abuse and neglect.

“When you’ve always had somebody there for you your whole life, you kind of take it for granted,” said Papiernik. “So just having that one person is just huge.”

“I’ve seen situations where kids were in a courtroom, and they look scared,” said Rep. Dave Vella. “Then as soon as the WCASA worker walks in, their face lights up.”

Despite this great need for volunteers, Lewis says her passion to help change the story of Winnebago County’s children, far outweighs the workload.

“We all need to give back to the community,” said Lewis. “This is a great way for me to do it, and something I enjoy as well.”

Last year, WCASA gave more than 240,000 abused and neglected children the voice they never had, nationwide. Papiernik also says WCASA’s vision is training another 130 volunteers this year, to help kids navigate the unfamiliar and daunting legal terrain.

If you are interested in being a WCASA volunteer, you can apply here https://winnebagocountycasa.org/get-involved/become-a-casa.

