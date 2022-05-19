Warmth to return Thursday, storms soon follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures continued their downward spiral Wednesday, thanks to abundant cloudiness and occasional showers early on in the day. The 62° high in Rockford checked in ten degrees shy of May 18 normal levels.

While Wednesday felt more like mid-April, Thursday’s to feel more like mid-July! Clouds are to clear Wednesday night, at least partially, and sunshine’s to be prominently featured Thursday. That development, combined with a wind shift to the south, will allow warmer, more humid air to flood northward. By day’s end, temperatures are likely to top out in the middle 80s underneath a partly cloudy sky.

Mixed sunshine along with southerly breezes will send temperatures soaring into the 80s Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will gather Thursday night ahead of the first of two weather makers set to potentially impact our area through Friday. A line of storms will likely ignite in Minnesota or northwestern Wisconsin Thursday evening, and will be advancing east-southeastward overnight. The current thinking places the storms in our area somewhere between 3:00 and 8:00am Friday. Thankfully, it appears as though these storms will be weakening upon approach, so the severe threat is quite low. Still, a few storms could produce a brief wind gust along with torrential rainfall. The main severe threat will be found well to the northwest of the Stateline.

A line of showers and thunderstorms, some strong, will be on approach late Thursday night into early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms are to move through early Friday morning, likely in a weakening state. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few stronger storms can't be ruled out entirely very late Thursday night, but the greater risk, by far, is to be found to our northwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second line of thunderstorms is likely to ignite Friday afternoon, but the big question is where and when do they pop. Current modeling has storms initiating near the Stateline in the early to mid-afternoon hours, then strengthening as they approach the Chicago Metro Area and points southeast. A scenario such as that laid out by most models would keep the main severe threat just southeast of the Stateline. .

A few showers and thunderstorms appear likely to ignite sometime Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The odds of seeing a few stronger storms Friday are a bit higher, though it appears as though areas south and east of the Stateline would be more favored. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, this isn’t set in stone. An earlier passage of the cold front would further reduce the severe threat here. On the contrary, a slower progression of the cold front, and thus a later passage would increase the threat for storms to become strong here. The main takeaway here is that close attention’s still to be paid with regard to the severe potential Friday.

