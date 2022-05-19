Advertisement

Teen arrested for allegedly pointing gun at person in Beloit

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Beloit after allegedly pointing a gun at the witness who reported him to police.

The Beloit Police Department stated its officers were called just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue when someone who knew the juvenile reported that he was wearing a ski mask and standing outside of the vehicle.

The teen was holding a gun and pointing it at the witness, police stated, then left the scene before officers arrived.

Police were able to locate the teen later in the day and take him into custody.

Beloit PD praised its officers for their work in taking the youth into custody, noting they knew he had been armed in the past.

The 16-year-old is accused of endangering safety by intentionally pointing a dangerous weapon and juvenile in possession of a dangerous weapon. The teen was also wanted on a warrant out of Winnebago County, Illinois.

