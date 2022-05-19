Showers and storms to threaten on occasion through Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rapid temperature swings like those witnessed here over the past 24 hours never cease to amaze me. In just the past day, we went from having temperatures more typical of mid-April to having readings more like those we’d typically see in mid-July! That’s Spring in the Midwest!

More changes are in the offing, so we’re not to get too used to the warmth. Cooler temperatures are in view, but before they arrive, there are thunderstorm chances with which to contend, the first of which potentially arriving within hours.

Showers and thunderstorms have been rapidly firing to our northwest over Minnesota and Wisconsin Thursday. While those pose no risk to us, the expectation is that additional development will take place farther southwest. It’s that activity that’s currently projected by high-resolution computer models to reach the Mississippi River between 2:00 and 4:00 Friday morning.

Fortunately for us, these storms will be moving into considerably drier air here, which creates a rather hostile environment for storms to maintain their intensity, or really just to survive. It’s for that reason we expect storms to be weakening considerably upon their arrival.

Not surprisingly, the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for tonight suggests that there’s little, if any concern for severe t-storms here, though a 40 mile per hour wind gust isn’t to be ruled out entirely.

A strong cold front’s the next feature to watch as we proceed through Friday. Current modeling brings the front through around the midday hour Friday, which is an encouraging development. Sure, the front’s to likely bring us another round of showers and storms with its passage Friday, but the earlier nature of the passage severely restricts the atmosphere’s ability to recharge, in turn, bringing our severe threat way down once again. A frontal passage in the mid to late afternoon hours would have been far more ominous.

With that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has lowered the severe risk for us from a Level 2, Slight Risk to a Level 1, Marginal Risk. Hail would be the primary threat for any storms that could potentially become severe.

Quieter weather’s to follow during the afternoon, by most accounts, which bodes well for those planning on checking out the first Rockford City Market of 2022. A word of caution, though. A light jacket might not be the worst idea for those planning on being out during the evening. Temperatures come dinnertime will likely have fallen into the 60s amid organizing northwesterly winds.

Those winds will usher in another unseasonably cool air mass, one that promises high temperatures not getting out of the 60s through at least next Tuesday. What’s more, a slow moving wave of low pressure will bring rain back into the mix for a good part of Saturday, further adding to the misery.

There are, however, strong signs pointing toward a warmer pattern arriving in time for Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of Summer! Speaking of Summer, the Climate Prediction Center has come out with its official Summer Outlook, one that favors above normal temperatures for the vast majority of the nation. On the rainfall front, near normal precipitation is expected in these parts.

