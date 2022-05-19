Advertisement

Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale

Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.(Broad Arrow Group)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin is for sale.

The James Bond movies have featured a number of exotic cars, but perhaps the most famous is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 used in “Goldfinger.”

The car had machine guns, an ejector seat and an oil slick maker.

Late in his life, Connery ended up buying the exact model for himself and fixing it up.

Connery’s car is now set to be auctioned off by the Broad Arrow Group and is expected to fetch up to $1.8 million.

His family said part of the proceeds would go to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

The winner of the auction will also get a ride with legendary Formula One driver Jackie Stewart.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns the loss of 21-year-old Mahogany Smith shot to death on Seminary St.
Family and friends of woman shot to death in Rockford want justice
Not every panhandler on the street is in need of money. Some are in it to scam residents out of...
Man nearly becomes latest victim of gas scam
Police lights.
3-year-old McHenry County boy dead, hit by school bus
The Rockford City Council approved the sale of the Barber Coleman Campus in October 2021.
Rockford’s Barber-Coleman campus: the next big project downtown
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day

Latest News

The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop
The market opens May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
City issues travel advisory, State Street closed Friday
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
Rhae Parks was honored for her heroics.
‘You are a very courageous young girl’: 9-year-old honored for saving family from house fire
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Rebutting Turkey, Biden lauds NATO bids of Sweden, Finland