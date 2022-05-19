Advertisement

Plea hearing set for former Winnebago Co. Coroner

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A plea hearing is scheduled for a former county official accused of theft, forgery and misconduct.

Former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14. He was first charged in October 2020 for forgery, stealing government funds and official misconduct. More charges were filed against Hintz in 2021, alleging he stole around $14,500 from the dead and took money for cremations. After the second round of charges, the Winnebago County Board voted unanimously to put Hintz on paid administrative leave.

It is unclear which charges Hintz plans to plead guilty to.

Hintz’s wife Michelle, who faces similar charges, has a separate plea hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 21 with Judge Joseph McGraw.

Both Hintz and his wife originally pleaded not guilty.

