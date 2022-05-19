Mulford Rd. repairs start next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you drive on Mulford Road, be prepared for traffic changes next week.

Starting Monday, May 23 the main drag will scale down to one lane on both sides of the road.

Traffic patterns will change on Mulford Rd. between East Riverside Boulevard and Guilford Road, and East State Street to Newburg Road.

Repairs are expected to be complete by noon on Friday, May 27.

