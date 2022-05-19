Gas prices dwarf COVID-19 factor in Memorial Day travel, according to survey

BOSTON, Mass. (WIFR) - After years of COVID-19 lockdowns, surges and deaths, Americans are saying high gas prices are the biggest threat to holiday travel this summer.

High prices may not stand in the way of Americans’ summer plans, but 70% of travelers surveyed by GasBuddy say that inflation is the greatest factor in how they plan summer trips, not health risks.

“The Covid factor is still present, but has been dwarfed this year by Americans’ concern over high gas prices and dwindling affordable travel options to make use of best months of the year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "

The average gas price in the U.S. topped $4.50 per gallon this week reaching new all-time highs. Gas prices on Memorial Day weekend are estimated to be about $4.65 per gallon, a 51% increase from last year.

With record-high fuel prices, 58% of Americans still plan to drive this summer, a rise from last year, when gas prices were nearly $1.50 per gallon cheaper. Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the most popular travel weekend followed by Independence Day and Labor Day, due to days off available through the workplace.

Money-saving tips can help travelers still have fun while minding their budget:

Driving style - Most vehicles reach optimal fuel economy around 55mph. Anticipate traffic and apply slow steady acceleration and braking maximizes fuel economy, saving between 50 cents to $1 per gallon. Travelers on average spend between two to five hours in the car during a road trip.

Shop for the best price per gallon. The GasBuddy app features fuels price comparisons no matter where travelers are in the country.

Sign up for gas rewards and loyalty programs. Retailers offer discounts and perks that can make or break your wallet.

Review credit and debit card benefits. Many offer cash back for gas purchases.

A live seminar on Memorial Day money saving tips is available Thursday at 11 a.m. on Facebook for Americans interested in more ways to cut costs while still having fun.

More than a third of people surveyed said high prices at the pump making planning trips more difficult, with over half taking only one or two road trips to stay within budget.

“Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump,” said De Hann.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.