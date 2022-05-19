Advertisement

Freeport applies for $75,000 revitalization grant

City leaders seek funds from the American Rescue Plan to establish a river walk.
City officials are hopeful that if approved for the grant, they can build a river walk to...
City officials are hopeful that if approved for the grant, they can build a river walk to attract visitors downtown.(WIFR)
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport is banking on funds from the American Rescue Plan to establish a river walk.

$75,000 in RISE grant funds would help establish plans for a walkway along the Pecatonica River, officials say. City leaders believe this investment would bring downtown businesses together and attract more foot traffic.

The Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Development, or RISE, initiative is a grant under the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. It was established to assist local governments in economic development and recovery from COVID-19.

Wayne Ducksman is Freeport’s Community and Economic Development Director. He says the city values public opinion. Ducksman said, “The City looks forward to a collaborative process if this funding is awarded.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns the loss of 21-year-old Mahogany Smith shot to death on Seminary St.
Family and friends of woman shot to death in Rockford want justice
Not every panhandler on the street is in need of money. Some are in it to scam residents out of...
Man nearly becomes latest victim of gas scam
Police lights.
3-year-old McHenry County boy dead, hit by school bus
The Rockford City Council approved the sale of the Barber Coleman Campus in October 2021.
Rockford’s Barber Coleman Campus: the next big project downtown
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day

Latest News

Instead of health risks, gas prices are the major factor for American's planning road trips...
Gas prices dwarf COVID-19 factor in Memorial Day travel, according to survey
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is...
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
WCASA and leaders honor volunteer Joanne Lewis
Winnebago County CASA looking for volunteers
Winnebago County CASA in need of volunteers
Winnebago County CASA in need of volunteers