Freeport applies for $75,000 revitalization grant

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport is banking on funds from the American Rescue Plan to establish a river walk.

$75,000 in RISE grant funds would help establish plans for a walkway along the Pecatonica River, officials say. City leaders believe this investment would bring downtown businesses together and attract more foot traffic.

The Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Development, or RISE, initiative is a grant under the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. It was established to assist local governments in economic development and recovery from COVID-19.

Wayne Ducksman is Freeport’s Community and Economic Development Director. He says the city values public opinion. Ducksman said, “The City looks forward to a collaborative process if this funding is awarded.”

