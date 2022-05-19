Advertisement

Former Winnebago Co. Coroner plea hearing set for July

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A plea hearing is scheduled for a former city official accused of theft, forgery and misconduct in October 2020.

Bill Hintz, the former Winnebago County Coroner, is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14.

According to court records, a 402 conference was held April 18.

Hintz’s wife Michelle, who faces similar charges, has a separate plea hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on July 21 with Judge Joseph McGraw.

Both Hintz and his wife originally pled not guilty in the case.

