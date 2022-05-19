Advertisement

Demand for Illinois homes strong despite high interest rates

By WIFR Newsroom
May. 19, 2022
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - April was a hot month, not for weather but for home sales across the state.

Nearly 15,000 single-family homes and condominiums were sold statewide despite rising mortgage interest rages.

Based on the Freddie Mac data, the monthly average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 4.98% in April, up from the previous month of 4.17%. Last year, the average was 3.06% around this time.

“Those who are eager to get into the spring market will want to move quickly and lock in mortgage rates before they move higher,” says Ezekiel “Zeke” Morris, president of Illinois REALTORS® and designated managing broker of EXIT Strategy Realty/EMA Management in Chicago.

Find Illinois housing stats and data at http://www.illinoisrealtors.org/marketstats/.

