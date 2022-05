City issues travel advisory, State Street closed Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s opening weekend for one of Rockford’s most attended summer events. Before you head out to City Market, here’s what you need to know.

State Street closes at 2 p.m. Friday, May 20 from Madison Street to Wyman Street. Anyone traveling west can use Jefferson Street as an alternate route during the closure. Eastbound traffic can use Chestnut Street as a detour.

All roads are expected to be open by 10:30 p.m. Friday.

