Urban tiki party is coming to Rockford soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man with a love for the community has fired up a new plan to bring Rockford’s residents together, with the help from a local restaurant.

Food trucks to enjoy delicious food from, live music to dance the night away to, and tropical drinks that are sure to get your taste buds singing, state street will be taken over by a tiki themed bash. Gatsby 815 and Velvet Robot Coffee Lab owner, Justin Carner, is partnering up with Abero’s owner, Paul Sletten, to host the event.

Carner says, “we’re going to be setting up between Abreo and the office. It’s this cool little alley space.”

The Urban Tiki Party will occur this Friday at seven o’clock after the returning summer tradition, City Market, will also be hosting their event. This mingling and pineapple-drink-enjoying event could be Rockford’s new summer tradition.

“Just really a fun, another positive fun place for people to go on a Friday night in Rockford. Be outside a little bit unless it’s raining and just really, kinda just, wanna see a melting pot of all the beautiful people of Rockford come out,” said Carner.

