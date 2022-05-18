Advertisement

Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back

The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.

The pizza will be available to order starting Thursday, but fans can get it Wednesday through a special offer on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last month its Mexican pizza has a long history with the fast-food chain and customers have been calling for its return. Taco Bell announced last month that the fan-favorite item would be coming back.

Taco Bell is also joining forces with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat for a musical inspired by the Mexican pizza. It will make its debut on TikTok later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious car accident
Traffic delayed, serious car accident on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets in Rockford
Woman holds up sign at Harlem High School Board meeting
Harlem School Board bans ‘Gender Queer’ book
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Londin Thomas, 8, her mom and her dad were at Tops Friendly Market to gather supplies for a...
8-year-old girl, dad hid in cooler during Buffalo mass shooting
Nelson faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge and unlawful...
Rockford man charged in parking lot shootout

Latest News

Superhero-themed wedding party
Superhero fans get a fix with fun name generator tool
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to attend a screening of...
Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
Cross-examination of Amber Heard wraps up
FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance...
Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour but without animals
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops