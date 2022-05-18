Superhero fans get a fix with fun name generator tool
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KIRKLAND, Wash. (WIFR) - With the release of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” fans are aglow with superhero-themed fun.
Ziplyfiber got in on the action by creating a Superhero WiFi name generator tool that asks one question: “What is your pet’s name?”
The interactive tool could save more than 307 million internet users in the United States the trouble of coming up with a super-inspired and unique WiFi name themselves. According to data from ziply, 57% of adults in the U.S. are superhero fans.
What’s your WiFi’s superhero name? Find out here.
