Sterling man faces burglary, firearm charges

The 26-year-old man from Sterling is lodged in the Whiteside County jail without bond.(Sterling Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a home burglary in February.

Jordan J. Van Meter, 26, of Sterling faces multiple charges including theft and possession of a stolen firearm/ without a valid FOID card. Van Meter was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. after Sterling police and the Twin City Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Police say they found several items allegedly stolen from another residence during the search.

Van Meter is being lodged in the Whiteside County jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information about this burglary or other crimes in Sterling is encouraged to call the police department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crime stoppers at 815-625-7867

