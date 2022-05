ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers ending by late afternoon with highs in the middle 60′s. Down to 52 tonight and mostly cloudy. A few clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle 80′s. Low 80′s on Friday with shower/thunderstorm potential Friday evening. Showers on Saturday with a high around 60. Low 60′s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

