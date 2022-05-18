More than $1.1 million coming to Rockford region for jobs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker Wednesday announced $20 million in investments for workforce training hoping to bolster equitable workforce recovery for people struggling to find careers. Three local applicants are part of the major investment.

Comprehensive Community Solutions Inc., Rockford - $300,000

The City of Rockford - $300,000

YWCA Northwestern Illinois, Rockford - $575,000

Through the Job Training and Economic Development Program (JTED) grants, more than 2,500 individuals across 44 state-wide community partners will receive special training focus on industries hardest-hit by the pandemic, like construction or IT. The program is centered on resources and support services that aim to reduce challenges low-income job seekers often face.

Expanding access to workforce training services for unemployed or underemployed individuals can jumpstart low-income communities hardest-hit by the pandemic. The goal of the program is to provide equity-driven services to ensure participants have the support they need to succeed.

All training programs include the opportunity to earn a post-secondary or an industry-recognized credential or certification often required for employment. Workforce partners will also provide need-based resources for participants including transportation help, childcare support and books.

“Nearly every day, I hear from employers that aren’t able to find candidates to fill the jobs they have open, preventing our economy and supply chain from doing everything it needs to do to move forward,” said State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford). “This funding for workforce development will help people not only prepare for those open positions in the 21st Century economy, but also help them complete the training programs by providing help with emergency expenses that get in the way.”

JTED is part of Illinois’ workforce recovery efforts funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

