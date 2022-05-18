3-year-old McHenry County boy dead, hit by school bus

CARY, Ill. (WIFR) - A tragic incident took the life of a 3-year-old boy Monday evening.

Samuel Huddleston, of Cary was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a school bus. McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein says his office was contacted around 6:30 p.m. that night to investigate.

Preliminary findings during an autopsy Wednesday showed multiple blunt force injuries as the cause of Samuel’s death.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.