Traffic delayed, serious car accident on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets in Rockford

It’s unknown if any drivers or nearby pedestrians were hurt.
Serious car accident(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three medics and several first responders were on the scene of what they call a serious car accident Monday evening in Rockford.

A car appears to have crashed into a traffic barricade on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets just before 7 p.m. It’s unknown if any drivers or nearby pedestrians were hurt. Investigators tell drivers traveling in the area to expect potential delays, as they look into what happened.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

