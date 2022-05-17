Traffic delayed, serious car accident on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets in Rockford
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three medics and several first responders were on the scene of what they call a serious car accident Monday evening in Rockford.
A car appears to have crashed into a traffic barricade on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets just before 7 p.m. It’s unknown if any drivers or nearby pedestrians were hurt. Investigators tell drivers traveling in the area to expect potential delays, as they look into what happened.
This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.
