Rockford high school students help build homes for residents in the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With help from Guilford and East High School students, the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity presents two deserving families with brand new homes.

This is the seventh Habitat home that Guilford students helped build and its the second Habitat home that East High School students helped construct.

Throughout the school year, the students worked hard to make sure the projects were complete this spring.

Students say the project not only helps them connect with the community, but it gives them hands on experience.

“I just want to say thank you to all the volunteers and everybody that came together to make this happen. I couldn’t have done it without them and my family that helped me put in sweat equity hours. It just means a lot to me. I’m just really blessed and I’m thankful for everything and everyone,” said Tamara Wofford, new homeowner.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.