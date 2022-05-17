Advertisement

Rockford Fire Department rescues baby ducklings, reunites them with mother

By Zoe Chipalla
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mother duck reunited with her babies Monday morning after they fell through the grate of a storm drain, thanks to some quick thinking from the Rockford Fire Department.

Concerned residents flagged down Station One firefighters near Court Street and Van Wie Avenue. They were surprised to discover eight baby ducklings stranded at the bottom of the storm drain, with the mother lingering nearby.

First responders sprang into action, accomplishing a safe and successful rescue. They said in a post on Twitter the mother was certainly very happy about the reunion.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman dies after triple shooting in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
The Red Robin in Rockford has a rock in its parking lot that people are prone to hitting and...
Former Rockford Red Robin employee paints rock to curb car accidents
Police ask the public to avoid the 600 block of Trenton Avenue for a shooting Saturday night...
Woman shot on Rockford’s west side Saturday
Nelson faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge and unlawful...
Rockford man charged in parking lot shootout

Latest News

Rockford Fire rescues ducklings
Rockford Fire rescues ducklings
Woman holds up sign at Harlem High School Board meeting
Harlem School Board bans “Gender Queer” book
Serious car accident
Traffic delayed, serious car accident on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets in Rockford
Showers and storms are possible on numerous occasions beginning Tuesday night.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 5/16/2022