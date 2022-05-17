Rockford Fire Department rescues baby ducklings, reunites them with mother

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mother duck reunited with her babies Monday morning after they fell through the grate of a storm drain, thanks to some quick thinking from the Rockford Fire Department.

Concerned residents flagged down Station One firefighters near Court Street and Van Wie Avenue. They were surprised to discover eight baby ducklings stranded at the bottom of the storm drain, with the mother lingering nearby.

First responders sprang into action, accomplishing a safe and successful rescue. They said in a post on Twitter the mother was certainly very happy about the reunion.

This morning, firefighters from Station 1 were flagged down by concerned citizens near Court St. and Van Wie Ave. There, our firefighters discovered 8 ducklings stuck in a storm sewer. The mom certainly very happy to be safely reunited with them all! pic.twitter.com/2LKcoEGXHR — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) May 16, 2022

