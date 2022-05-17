Rockford Fire Department rescues baby ducklings, reunites them with mother
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mother duck reunited with her babies Monday morning after they fell through the grate of a storm drain, thanks to some quick thinking from the Rockford Fire Department.
Concerned residents flagged down Station One firefighters near Court Street and Van Wie Avenue. They were surprised to discover eight baby ducklings stranded at the bottom of the storm drain, with the mother lingering nearby.
First responders sprang into action, accomplishing a safe and successful rescue. They said in a post on Twitter the mother was certainly very happy about the reunion.
