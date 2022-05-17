RCS seniors walk with kindergartener’s through school for time-honored tradition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a time-honored tradition for seniors at Rockford Christian Schools as they prepare to cross the state, graduates took one last walk through the campus where they’ve spent the last 12 or more years.

Tuesday morning the RCS class of 2022 and class of 2034, which is this year’s kindergarten graduates, walked together to the ceremonial graduation tune.

Students were cheered on by family, teachers and friends. Staff say it’s a chance for the 31 of the 70 graduates to reflect on their years at RCS, some students started at just three-years-old.

“I’m also a parent of one of the kindergartner’s so as the high school principal I think it’s great for our seniors to see where they came from but as a dad whose got a daughter that’s going to be walking here in just a minute, I’m really proud of everything she’s done with her first year of school, hard to tell,” said Rockford Christian High School Principal, Peter Held.

