Advertisement

RCS seniors walk with kindergartener’s through school for time-honored tradition

Rockford Christian Schools seniors walk with graduating kindergarten class as part of...
Rockford Christian Schools seniors walk with graduating kindergarten class as part of time-honored tradition within the district.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a time-honored tradition for seniors at Rockford Christian Schools as they prepare to cross the state, graduates took one last walk through the campus where they’ve spent the last 12 or more years.

Tuesday morning the RCS class of 2022 and class of 2034, which is this year’s kindergarten graduates, walked together to the ceremonial graduation tune.

Students were cheered on by family, teachers and friends. Staff say it’s a chance for the 31 of the 70 graduates to reflect on their years at RCS, some students started at just three-years-old.

“I’m also a parent of one of the kindergartner’s so as the high school principal I think it’s great for our seniors to see where they came from but as a dad whose got a daughter that’s going to be walking here in just a minute, I’m really proud of everything she’s done with her first year of school, hard to tell,” said Rockford Christian High School Principal, Peter Held.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman dies after triple shooting in Rockford
Serious car accident
Traffic delayed, serious car accident on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets in Rockford
Nelson faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge and unlawful...
Rockford man charged in parking lot shootout
The Red Robin in Rockford has a rock in its parking lot that people are prone to hitting and...
Former Rockford Red Robin employee paints rock to curb car accidents
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

From left: Chad Kundert, Mike Compton, Lt. Matt Kile, Tim Randecker, & Brad Tunak
Freeport first responders honored for life-saving efforts
Local high school students help build home with Rockford area Habitat for Humanity.
Rockford high school students help build homes for residents in the community
Who is eligible for the second COVID booster shot? Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago Co....
Public health administrator encourages COVID-19 booster shots as cases rise
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment