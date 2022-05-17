Rain Chances Tonight/Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs in the low 70′s. Slight chance for a few light showers this afternoon. Showers tonight as we drop to the low 50′s. Showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder tomorrow with highs in the upper 60′s. 85 on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. 81 on Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. 60′s for the weekend.

