Advertisement

Rain Chances Tonight/Tomorrow

Rain Chances Tonight/Tomorrow
By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs in the low 70′s. Slight chance for a few light showers this afternoon. Showers tonight as we drop to the low 50′s. Showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder tomorrow with highs in the upper 60′s. 85 on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. 81 on Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. 60′s for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman dies after triple shooting in Rockford
The Red Robin in Rockford has a rock in its parking lot that people are prone to hitting and...
Former Rockford Red Robin employee paints rock to curb car accidents
Serious car accident
Traffic delayed, serious car accident on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets in Rockford
Nelson faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge and unlawful...
Rockford man charged in parking lot shootout
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Clouds will increase as the afternoon goes on, and a few sprinkles are possible anytime after...
Cooler, more unsettled conditions to return Tuesday
Back to Spring this Week
Back to Spring this Week
Rain on tap for Sunday
Returning back to normal temperatures with a rain chance Sunday
Saturday will still be above normal with highs in the lower 80s.
Flash flooding for some from Friday’s storms, then we gradually cool down through weekend