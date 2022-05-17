Pritzker signs bill that helps Medicaid patients

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill Tuesday extending and expanding the Hospital Assessment Program in Illinois.

The current program, which signed into law in 2020, runs through the end of 2022. It brought additional funding and improved Medicaid responsiveness in areas of the state most affected by COVID-19.

This bill will help establish refined payment structures for each hospital class and maintain the existing assessment tax structure. The renewed Hospital Assessment program waives $240 million in the assessment imposed on hospitals. It also aligns hospitals with payment and Medicaid needs, as well as offering tax exemptions and waivers to help hospitals recover from the effects of COVID-19.

Pritzker commented Tuesday saying “The Hospital Assessment program was an important support to hospital’s critically in need of additional funding during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,”. He’s also optimistic about the impact of the bill, saying “This extension continues to support them on the path to recovery and offers expanded services and Medicaid support to more hospitals to ensure people across the state have access to affordable, high-quality health care.”

House Majority Leader Greg Harris says “The Hospital Assessment program brings an additional $3.9 billion dollars into Illinois’ Medicaid program”.

