Parks Kiwanis Pork Chop Day

By MC
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Parks Kiwanis Club hosts their 2022 Pork Chop Day. Each meal includes a pork chop sandwich, Ole Salty’s Potato Chips, applesauce and a bottle of water. Drive-through pick up is available from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Tickets are available at Blackhawk Bank on Forest Hills, at Gough Heating and Air Conditioning, or from any Parks Kiwanis member. For more information about Pork Chop Day, or to set up delivery of large orders, please call 815-289-1395.Pork Chop Day proceeds support local organizations - including GiGi’s Playhouse, Walter Lawson Children’s Home, Blackhawk Council of Scouts, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Northern Illinois Food Bank, and college scholarships.Platinum Sponsors - Napleton Audi and TLC Living CommunityGold Sponsors - Gough Heating and Air Conditioning, Dunkin’ Donuts, Backyard Grill & Bar, Ole Salty’s, Meijer, and Beef-A-RooSilver Sponsors - 4 Wheel Auto, Spring Garden Family Restaurant, Blackhawk Bank, Saavedra Group Architects, Bug Lady, Image Signs, Pinnon, Minutemen Press, and Nicholson Hardware.

