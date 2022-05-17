More COVID-19 test kits on the way, according to US goverment

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - The White House announced Tuesday that Americans can request an additional eight free at-home COVID tests per household. The announcement comes after COVID cases are on the rise across the country.

President Joe Biden committed to making 1 billion tests available to the public free of charge, but only 350 million are available through online ordering. Tests ordered online will be shipped across the U.S.

Biden also requested an additional $22 billion from Congress to buy vaccines and therapeutics in case of a fall spike of COVID cases.

Anyone having difficulty getting an at-home test online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance.

