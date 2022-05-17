Illinois EPA finalizing plan for EV rebate program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois is moving closer to finalizing the rules for an electric vehicle rebate program starting this summer. It is part of the goal to have 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. That goal was a key pillar of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act signed into law last year.

Illinois residents who buy new or used electric vehicles starting July 1 will be eligible for the rebate checks. A proposed rule from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency notes owners must keep the EV for at least a year to be eligible for the rebate. Anyone who doesn’t keep their electric vehicle or fails to register it in Illinois would have to reimburse the full amount. The owners would also have to apply for the rebate within 90 days of buying the EV.

The EV rebates will be prioritized for households making less than 80% of the state’s median income. The median income in Illinois this year is $65,886. Eighty percent of that income is roughly $52,700.

People could receive $4,000 for buying electric cars or trucks starting July 1. That amount will drop to $2,000 for anyone buying electric vehicles past July 1, 2026. They could receive $1,500 by purchasing an EV after July 1, 2028. Meanwhile, people buying electric motorcycles would receive $1,500 this summer.

EV owners would be required to fill out a form from the EPA noting the make, model and model year of their vehicle. They would also document when the EV was purchased along with information about the dealership. A copy of the vehicle registration, proof of purchase, purchase agreement and completed IRS W-9 would also be required.

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted Tuesday to extend the second notice period for this rule by an additional 45 days. The agency hopes to have JCAR members approve the rule on June 14.

