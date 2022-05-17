Advertisement

Harlem School Board bans “Gender Queer” book

Dozens of people pack a Harlem High School board meeting Monday night, where some parents demand eight books be removed from library shelves, while others ask the board to keep them.
Woman holds up sign at Harlem High School Board meeting
Woman holds up sign at Harlem High School Board meeting(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s an opposition that turns a Harlem High School board meeting into battlegrounds Monday night, as a divided crowd argues the availability of a book on sexual orientation and gender identity in the school library.

‘Gender Queer’ is one of eight books brought to the board’s attention. Some community members say their children are being wrongfully exposed to pornographic language and pictures.

“It’s porn, were talking incest, molestation, and pedophilia,” said Lynette Hofman.

The book is an autobiography about the author’s journey of gender identity as a teen and young adult. A few pictures of sexual acts draws the bulk of the ire, some calling it indecent. One woman read an excerpt from it.

“This is from gender queer, ‘I got a new strap-on harness today’,” said one public commenter. “‘I can’t wait to put it on you.”

But other students and parents disagree. They see the book as a helpful resource for youth.

“When I saw them (LGBTQ+ community) represented in the media... I finally didn’t feel alone anymore,” said one public commenter. “And it was the best moment in my whole life.”

Some students believe banning this book is censorship, saying it ostracizes teens from the LGBTQ+ community from being able to relate; which they claim is a tool that can save peoples lives.

“If we’re going to shut these out, we’re kind of telling kids that some voices are worth hearing, and other voices are worth being silenced,” said Harlem High School Librarian Leah Krippner.

Several schools across the country tried to ban this same book, including a district in Texas. It temporarily removed the book from the library while it’s reviewed.

The other seven books brought to the board’s attention will stay on the shelves.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman dies after triple shooting in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
The Red Robin in Rockford has a rock in its parking lot that people are prone to hitting and...
Former Rockford Red Robin employee paints rock to curb car accidents
Police ask the public to avoid the 600 block of Trenton Avenue for a shooting Saturday night...
Woman shot on Rockford’s west side Saturday
Nelson faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge and unlawful...
Rockford man charged in parking lot shootout

Latest News

Rockford Fire Department rescues ducklings, reunites them with mother
Rockford Fire Department rescues baby ducklings, reunites them with mother
Rockford Fire rescues ducklings
Rockford Fire rescues ducklings
Serious car accident
Traffic delayed, serious car accident on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets in Rockford
Showers and storms are possible on numerous occasions beginning Tuesday night.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 5/16/2022