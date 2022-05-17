Harlem School Board bans “Gender Queer” book

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s an opposition that turns a Harlem High School board meeting into battlegrounds Monday night, as a divided crowd argues the availability of a book on sexual orientation and gender identity in the school library.

‘Gender Queer’ is one of eight books brought to the board’s attention. Some community members say their children are being wrongfully exposed to pornographic language and pictures.

“It’s porn, were talking incest, molestation, and pedophilia,” said Lynette Hofman.

The book is an autobiography about the author’s journey of gender identity as a teen and young adult. A few pictures of sexual acts draws the bulk of the ire, some calling it indecent. One woman read an excerpt from it.

“This is from gender queer, ‘I got a new strap-on harness today’,” said one public commenter. “‘I can’t wait to put it on you.”

But other students and parents disagree. They see the book as a helpful resource for youth.

“When I saw them (LGBTQ+ community) represented in the media... I finally didn’t feel alone anymore,” said one public commenter. “And it was the best moment in my whole life.”

Some students believe banning this book is censorship, saying it ostracizes teens from the LGBTQ+ community from being able to relate; which they claim is a tool that can save peoples lives.

“If we’re going to shut these out, we’re kind of telling kids that some voices are worth hearing, and other voices are worth being silenced,” said Harlem High School Librarian Leah Krippner.

Several schools across the country tried to ban this same book, including a district in Texas. It temporarily removed the book from the library while it’s reviewed.

The other seven books brought to the board’s attention will stay on the shelves.

