Freeport first responders honored for life-saving efforts

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire Chief Scott Miller took time during Monday’s city council meeting to recognize five first responders for their extraordinary work.

Lieutenant Matt Kile, firefighters Brad Tunak and Mike Compton and paramdeics Tim Randecker, Adam Holtz and Chad Kundert were recognized for their life-saving efforts that took place during a fire in early March.

First responders dispatched to Hosmer Apartment complex Sunday, March 6 in response to a smoke alarm. On the 14th floor in a smoke-filled apartment, Lt. Kile, and firefighters Tunak and Compton found an unresponsive male near a kitchen. The kitchen was engulfed in flames.

Tunak and Compton attempted resuscitation after carrying the man to a nearby hallway. Lt. Kile went back into the apartment to look for other possible victims.

Meanwhile, paramedics Randecker, Holtz and Kundert took the lead on the rescued victim, rushing him to the FHN emergency room.

Since the incident took place, the victim was moved to a Rockford-area facility for a higher level of care due to severe smoke inhalation. The individual was able to recover from his injuries and leave the hospital.

“I’m very proud of our fire personnel in utilizing their training and experience in preventing a fatality and a potential major fire,” said City Manager Randy Bukas. “Their dedication and service to the city of Freeport is greatly appreciated.”

Additional members on the scene that contributed to the positive outcome were District Chief Randy Seffrood, Lt. William Backus, Lt. Ernie Stabenow, firefighter Mark Honerbaum, and firefighter Brandon Jacobs. All first responders are being recognized for their critical roles in this life-saving incident.

