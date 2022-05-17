Cooler, more unsettled conditions to return Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air conditioners have gotten a much needed break over the past few days, a welcome development for those who didn’t take a liking to last week’s heat.

Though temperatures Monday were a far cry from last week’s 90s, one certainly wouldn’t venture to call it cool. Rather, Monday’s middle and upper 70s still checked in above normal by mid-May standards. However, the days ahead may feature more pronounced cooling.

Clear skies are to take us through Monday night, and peeks of sunshine aren’t to be ruled out early in the day Tuesday. Clouds will be gathering, though, by mid to late morning, and will preside over our skies for a good chunk of the afternoon. A few sprinkles or even a brief rain shower aren’t to be ruled out either. Winds will also shift off of Lake Michigan, which will likely restrict temperatures to the 60s for afternoon highs.

Sunshine is expected, at least in partial form, early in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will increase as the afternoon goes on, and a few sprinkles are possible anytime after 2:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will thicken by early Tuesday evening, and a few sprinkles aren't out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While dry hours are to greatly outnumber the wet ones during the day Tuesday, the same may not be able to be said about Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Showers are to become more numerous from late evening on, and will become a bit heavier in the process. It’s quite possible that rain may hold on long enough to have at least some impact on the morning commute Wednesday, though showers will quickly become more scattered and will taper off in intensity as the morning progresses. Rain should shut off no later than midday Wednesday, and it’s not out of the question that a few peeks of sunshine may emerge late in the afternoon.

Winds, however, are to remain out of the east or northeast, promising another day of middle and upper 60s.

Showers will become more of a threat once we reach the midnight hour and thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Better chances for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms arrive early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers will begin to taper off as the sun comes up Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For the most part, things will have dried out by the midday hour Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet weather will then take us through the remainder of Wednesday night and most, if not all of the daytime hours of Thursday. Winds are to shift southerly during the day, and will be importing warmer, more humid air in the process. In the presence of enough sunshine, Thursday’s got a good shot at reaching the lower 80s.

An approaching cold front will bring us renewed chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening and overnight, and could bleed into the opening hours of Friday as well. At this point, it appears as though these storms will be weakening upon arrival, with the best chance for severe weather placed to the northwest of our immediate area.

A round of showers and thunderstorms may threaten Thursday night into early Friday as a cold front draws near. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The greatest threat for severe weather Thursday night will be found to our northwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another round of showers and storms may threaten again later in the day Friday, though it’s far from a guarantee. The atmospheric set-up advertised by modeling suggests t-storm development may be more favorable just southeast of the Stateline, but it’s close! Regardless, it’s a situation worth monitoring in the days ahead, as just a subtle shift in the timing of storm development or the track of the parent storm system could bring the severe weather risk closer to us or, conversely, farther away. It’s something you can assured we’ll be watching as the week plays out.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon or early evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's not time to worry, but some of the storms could pack a punch either Thursday or Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Better chances for showers and storms Friday and Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

