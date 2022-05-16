Urban Equity Properties changes things up for new building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A West State Street building that’s sat empty for two decades could become a player in downtown Rockford once again. Avoiding the space for years, Urban Equity Properties broke down and bought 211 West State Street. This time, the developer says it won’t turn the space into apartments or condos.

“Since no one else has stepped up to purchase it and get something done, we did; and I guess we’re going to take this one for the team,” said Justin Fern, CEO of Urban Equity Properties.

Fern is usually focused on living spaces. He wants to move in a different direction for this building.

“We do see a need for smaller venue that can bring in live music and smaller acts,” Fern told 23 News.

The idea resonates with Rockford leaders, as they look to attract more people to the area. Alderperson Chad Tuneberg says the BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado theater attract bigger artists, but smaller artists don’t have many options.

“One, maybe two more venues to our inner core of our city, will offer those alternatives to those acts and artists who may have skipped our city otherwise,” Tuneberg said.

Tuneberg is working on getting the Times Theater up and running. He says in five years, he’d love Rockford to be an entertainment hub.

Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau president, John Groh, sits in his office across the street from 211 West State Street every day. He says he’s excited for the change.

“Loft living apartment projects that Urban Equities have done, have certainly been popular; and have boosted the residential population downtown. So, additional amenities seem like a great idea,” Groh said.

If plans for the building fail, Fern says he would love to add more restaurants to that side of the river.

