Advertisement

Two veterans reunite in Rockton after 60 years apart

Reunited and it feels so nice, two childhood friends who later became veterans, catch up with one another after not seeing each other for six decades.
Two life long friends reunited at a coffee shop after sixty years apart
Two life long friends reunited at a coffee shop after sixty years apart(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carl Sterling and Denny Johnson went from living thousands of miles apart, to four blocks away from each other.

“We’ve been coming here since Dee Dee opened two years ago,” said Carl Sterling.

Little did Sterling know, Dee Dee, the owner of his favorite coffee shop in Rockton, was his long time friend Denny Johnson’s daughter. It wasn’t until a month ago the two reunited after six decades apart, through small talk at the cafe.

“I got up and said ‘are you Carl Sterling’, and he said ‘yep’, he still didn’t recognize me really,” said Johnson.

“He said ‘Denny Johnson’ and then all the years just fell away,” said Sterling. “I could...... the eyes to the voice, I said yep, that’s Denny.”

Sterling says it was a tear filled moment.

“We had not seen each other for 60 years until somebody asked him where he went to high school,” said Johnson. “It was unbelievable.”

The two have been friends since they were five years old, but after graduating from Harlem High School, they lost touch. Johnson moved to Alaska for a few years when he was in the air force and stayed local after. Sterling was in the marine corps, but moved all over.

“New Mexico, taught a couple years in Texas actually, and moved to Florida,” said Sterling. When I asked him what brought him back Rockton, his answer was ‘home’.

Carl says now that he is reunited with Johnson, Rockton feels even more like home. The two makeup for lost time by going to sporting events together, and having a weekly coffee, at Dee Dee’s.

“We could be twin brothers, we always have had the same interests,” said Johnson. “Done the same things.”

“It’s like finding a long lost brother,” said Sterling.

The Harlem High School baseball team invited Johnson and Sterling, as well as another baseball player from their old high school team to a game later this month. Both the men say friendship is one of the biggest gifts a person can have, and staying in touch is incredibly important.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Two adults fight for their lives after triple shooting in Rockford
Police ask the public to avoid the 600 block of Trenton Avenue for a shooting Saturday night...
Woman shot on Rockford’s west side Saturday
The Red Robin in Rockford has a rock in its parking lot that people are prone to hitting and...
Artist, former Red Robin employee paints burger on rock to avoid car accidents
Crime scene with bullet holes
Man fighting for his life after shooting on Rockford’s west side

Latest News

Two adults fight for their lives after triple shooting in Rockford
Artist, former Red Robin employee paints burger on rock to avoid car accidents
If a leaked opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court stands, millions of women nationwide could lose...
Abortion rights, anti-abortion activists vocal as Roe v. Wade decision looms
If a leaked opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court stands, millions of women nationwide could lose...
Abortion rights, anti-abortion activists vocal as Roe v. Wade decision looms