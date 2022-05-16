Advertisement

Rockford man charged in parking lot shootout

According to investigators, Nelson was identified by witnesses as the initial shooter in the incident.
Nelson faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge and unlawful...
Nelson faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old Rockford man faces attempted murder and other weapons charges after a shootout in a convenience store parking lot May 12.

Around 7:30 Thursday evening, officers with the Rockford Police Department were in the area of School Street and Kilburn Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots. When police arrived, witnesses told them several people were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the West Side Stop Food Mart.

Later, police were notified about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Investigators say the shooting victim, Damarius Nelson, was identified by witnesses as the initial shooter in the incident. Nelson was treated for is injury and taken into custody.

He is expected to be in court on June 16.

