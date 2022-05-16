Advertisement

Rockford house fire causes $40k in damage

Four responding units were able to douse the blaze within 30 minutes.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A quick spreading fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages Monday afternoon to home in the 200 block of Rockford Avenue.

First responders arrived on scene just before 1 p.m. to residents who had already evacuated.

Firefighters say the two-story home showed heavy damage on the outside near the backyard. A total of four crews were able to get the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

The Rockford Building Department has condemned the house, and four displaced occupants are being helped by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

