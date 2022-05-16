Advertisement

Pritzker: $11.2 million for Illinois family planning

Family
Family(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday that $11.2 million will go to affordable family planning services in Illinois.

Thanks to a $5.4 million federal Health and Human Services (HHS) grant on top of $5.8 million in state general revenue, 98 family planning clinics will see the funds this year.

“We know that these services are critically important to the health, safety, and wellbeing of thousands of women, individuals and families across Illinois,” said Shannon Lightner, IDPH Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Director of the Office of Women’s Health and Family Services. 

The HHS grant will support access to Title X services under the Illinois Family Planning Program that were restricted under the previous federal administration, which imposed a “gag rule” that blocked family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

“Let this record-breaking investment remind women that the state of Illinois trusts you to make your own choices. To choose what contraceptives are right for you. To choose whether you want to be a parent or not. And we will make sure that—on top of protecting your right to choose—you get the care that you deserve,” Pritzker said Monday.

Part of the Public Health Service Act of 1970, Title X provides grants for low-income families and people without insurance so they can access critical preventive health services like HIV prevention and testing, breast and cervical cancer screenings and treatment and reproductive health care.

“This $11.2 in critical funding is a step forward in ensuring people receive the reproductive care they need, and it will build on our commitment of a safe, welcoming Illinois for all,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman dies after triple shooting in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
The Red Robin in Rockford has a rock in its parking lot that people are prone to hitting and...
Former Rockford Red Robin employee paints rock to curb car accidents
Police ask the public to avoid the 600 block of Trenton Avenue for a shooting Saturday night...
Woman shot on Rockford’s west side Saturday
Local couple opens cigar shop in Rockford
Local couple opens cigar shop in Rockford

Latest News

VanVleet supporters don backpacks.
VanVleet named finalist for NBA’s Social Justice Champion award
Nelson faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge and unlawful...
Rockford man charged in parking lot shootout
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Photo courtesy MGN
3 minors, 1 teen face weapons charges in Rockford