Pritzker: $11.2 million for Illinois family planning

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday that $11.2 million will go to affordable family planning services in Illinois.

Thanks to a $5.4 million federal Health and Human Services (HHS) grant on top of $5.8 million in state general revenue, 98 family planning clinics will see the funds this year.

“We know that these services are critically important to the health, safety, and wellbeing of thousands of women, individuals and families across Illinois,” said Shannon Lightner, IDPH Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Director of the Office of Women’s Health and Family Services.

The HHS grant will support access to Title X services under the Illinois Family Planning Program that were restricted under the previous federal administration, which imposed a “gag rule” that blocked family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

“Let this record-breaking investment remind women that the state of Illinois trusts you to make your own choices. To choose what contraceptives are right for you. To choose whether you want to be a parent or not. And we will make sure that—on top of protecting your right to choose—you get the care that you deserve,” Pritzker said Monday.

Part of the Public Health Service Act of 1970, Title X provides grants for low-income families and people without insurance so they can access critical preventive health services like HIV prevention and testing, breast and cervical cancer screenings and treatment and reproductive health care.

“This $11.2 in critical funding is a step forward in ensuring people receive the reproductive care they need, and it will build on our commitment of a safe, welcoming Illinois for all,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

