Advertisement

Indiana man kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, troopers say

42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse(DeKalb County Sheriff's Department)
By Jonathan Shelley and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Troopers in Indiana have identified two people killed and two people arrested after an armed man confronted the four inside his home on Monday morning.

Indiana State Police tell WPTA that 36-year-old Rameica Lasharon Moore of Fort Wayne and 22-year-old Dylan Scott Morefield of Churubusco died in what investigators are calling a home burglary.

Multiple agencies responded to the home in DeKalb County to two suspected burglars being held at gunpoint. They also found the other two dead inside the home.

Troopers believe the homeowner, who was not identified, was confronted by four armed intruders and responded by producing his own weapon and firing.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse, both of Fort Wayne, on felony murder and burglary counts. Both are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

People can be charged with murder in Indiana if a death occurs while they are committing a felony, even if they don’t directly take another life.

Troopers have not filed charges against the homeowner.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman dies after triple shooting in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
The Red Robin in Rockford has a rock in its parking lot that people are prone to hitting and...
Former Rockford Red Robin employee paints rock to curb car accidents
Police ask the public to avoid the 600 block of Trenton Avenue for a shooting Saturday night...
Woman shot on Rockford’s west side Saturday
Local couple opens cigar shop in Rockford
Local couple opens cigar shop in Rockford

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel and Australian model Miranda Kerr pose for photographers as she...
Miranda Kerr, Snapchat co-founder pay off student loans for college’s graduating class
The suspect reportedly described himself as a white supremacist in a document. (CNN, WKBW)
10 killed, man charged in mass shooting 'based on hate' in Buffalo
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away