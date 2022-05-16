City First Church names new Head of Christian Life Schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New leadership is coming to Christian Life Schools in Rockford.

Dr. Judy Swanson Bethge was named Head of Schools for the K-12 private school system. Dr. Bethge says she feels blessed for the opportunity.

“Christian Life has many great qualities and strengths, including a legacy of families that love and support their school, and the impact CLS has had in their lives. The best days are ahead,” she said.

City First Church Senior Pastor Jeremy DeWeerdt is pleased to share the announcement along with the church board of directors.

“Judy is an accomplished leader who has a passion to see students excel. Her vision is to build teams of like-minded educators to be effective, empowered, and impactful in their classrooms,” says DeWeerdt.

As a Christian educator, Bethge says she finds fulfillment in helping students understand and master academic studies and helping them gain a vision for who God is calling them to be.

“A decade ago, the Lord called me to leave my career as an attorney and start a new path into Christian Education,” Bethge shared. “My heart is for students to discover God’s purpose and calling in their lives, and be equipped for a lifetime of learning, leadership, and service wherever He leads them.”

Dr. Bethge served as Upper School Principal, teacher and course developer at Harvest Christian School in Elgin, Ill. Before working at Harvest Christian, she served as a practicing attorney, leadership developer and adjunct instructor for Louisiana State University at the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training.

Dr. Bethge holds a bachelor’s in political science from Wheaton College, a master’s in teaching from National-Louis University, a doctor’s of education from Liberty University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law in Champaign.

Bethge’s husband, Roy, is the Chief of Police in Cherry Valley. They have two sons, Gunther and Dietrich.

