Bustos: $3.4 million coming to Rockford for housing, development

Downtown Rockford
Downtown Rockford(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced Monday more than $3.4 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development were awarded to Rockford. The grants will be used to develop housing and address homelessness in the community.

“As we work to improve economic mobility in communities across Northwest and Central Illinois, ensuring access to safe and affordable housing must be a top priority,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “That’s why I’m so pleased to announce that more than $3.4 million in federal grants are headed to Rockford to help remove the barriers to housing facing too many families. This investment from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will help drive the work being done by the City of Rockford and local organizations to provide every family with stable housing options.”

  • $2,166,237 from the Community Development Block Grant Program: The Community Development Block Grant Program provides annual grants to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban and rural communities. This program funds efforts to provide decent housing and suitable living environments and expands economic opportunities - primarily for low- and moderate-income Americans.
  • $1,097,631 from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program: The HOME Investment Partnerships Program provides grants to states and localities to create affordable housing for low-income households. These projects are often done in partnership with local nonprofit groups to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance.
  • $188,681 from the Emergency Solutions Grant Program: The Emergency Solutions Grant Program provides the first response to people with a housing crisis and engages people living on the streets. The program awards funds to support emergency shelters for people in crisis, street outreach, rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention for individuals and families.

